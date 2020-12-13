 Skip to main content
CFA Society of Nebraska
CFA Society of Nebraska

CFA Society of Nebraska Recognizes Member Milestones CFA Society of Nebraska recognizes and congratulates the following members that have achieved a significant number of consecutive years of professional development in CFA Institute's continuing education program. These individuals have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to the highest standards of competency and ethics, which sets them apart from others in the investment management profession. David H. Craft, CFA Sean A. Lynch, CFA 25 consecutive years 20 consecutive years David H. Craft, CFA is being recognized for completing 25 consecutive years of professional development achievement. Sean A. Lynch, CFA with HFS Investments has completed 20 consecutive years of professional development achievement. Those being recognized for 15 consecutive years are: David L. Bomberger, CFA, Pinnacol Assurance; Stephen A. Donahoe, CFA, Wells Fargo Private Bank; Lee M. Dunham, CFA, Creighton University; Daniel E. Frost, CFA, Union Investment Management Group; Michelle M. Holmes, CFA, Security National Bank of Sioux City; Thomas R. Huston, CFA, Centris Federal Credit Union; Randy D. Jorgensen, CFA, Creighton University; W. Bruce Remington, CFA, Wells Fargo Institutional Asset Advisors Those being recognized for 10 consecutive years are: James T. Blackledge, CFA, Mutual of Omaha Companies; Brent A. Boyce, CFA, Security National Bank of Omaha; Seth P. Harlow, CFA, Mutual of Omaha Companies; Daniel J. Marquis, CFA, Metronome Financial; Lee Robert Martin, CFA, Mutual of Omaha Companies; Rhonda S. McCarthy, CFA, Wells Fargo Wealth Management Group; Michael P. Noonan, CFA, Tenaska Marketing Ventures; David A. Perkins, CFA, Ironvine Capital Partners; Donald C. Radtke, Tributary Capital Management; Matthew P. Stratman, CFA, TD Ameritrade; Todd R. Trautman, CFA, Father Flanagan's Boys' Home; John R. "Rusty" Vanneman, CFA, Orion; Nicholas A. Wilwerding, CFA, Bridges Trust; Sarah M. Zeluf, CFA, TD Ameritrade. CFA Society of Nebraska is an association of local investment professionals consisting of portfolio managers, security analysts, investment advisors, and other financial professionals. We promote ethical and professional standards within the investment industry, encourage professional development through the CFA Program and continuing education, facilitate the exchange of information and opinions among people within the local investment community and beyond, and work to further the public's understanding of the CFA designation and investment industry. As a member of CFA Institute, our society connects members to a global network of investment professionals. CFA�, CFA Institute� and Chartered Financial Analyst� are registered trademarks of CFA Institute in many countries around the world. CFA Nebraska is the local member society of CFA Institute. www.cfasociety.org/nebraska or www.cfainstitute.org.

