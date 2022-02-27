CFO Systems and CFOS3

Mike Draper Steve Getzfrid CFO Systems is proud to announce the addition of two partners to the Firm. Mike Draper and Steve Getzfrid are joining current partners Brett Frevert, Brad Johnson, Mark Nelson, and Neal Greenberg. These six leaders bring over 200 years of experience in a variety of industries and roles. Mike's career spans 30 years, serving clients in the food and ag, manufacturing, real estate, and insurance industries that include family owned, private equity, and publicly traded companies. Steve leads CFOS3, our search and staffing division. He and his team focus on placing accounting and finance professionals in the small to middle market. Steve's career includes public accounting, Fortune 100 corporate finance, and 14 years of leadership recruiting. "Our clients and our clients' trusted advisors continue to confirm their confidence in CFO Systems and our team. Their confidence and our continued growth is humbling," said Managing Partner Brett Frevert. CFO Systems, founded in Omaha in 2004, now spans North America, with a team of over 80 Directors - CFOs, Controllers, Senior Accountants, Operations , HR executives, Procurement, and Recruiters. To learn more about the team, please visit our website at https://CFOSystemsLLC.com, www.CFOS3.com : or email info@CFOSystemsLLC.com.