CFO Systems CFO Systems has added Jay Hunzeker, Joseph Fitzgerald, & Stephanie Ringgold to its nationwide team of nearly 60 professionals focused on helping its clients grow. The CFO Systems team has extensive experience leading the accounting, finance, human resources, & procurement operations for organizations of all sizes in a variety of industries. Jay Hunzeker has over 30 years of successful financial leadership spent at various manufacturing companies. His experience includes leading teams through multiple acquisitions and helping ensure smooth transitions to new ownership. In his most recent role, Jay served as the Director of Finance of a $1B company that manufactures commercial print, stationery, direct mail, business forms, labels, retail signage, and promotional products. Jay is in Omaha, NE. Joseph Fitzgerald is a financial executive with over 30 years of experience in various organizations that includes a solid progression of responsibilities and accomplishments. He is skilled at initiating, directing, and spearheading financial improvements in cost of goods sold, manufacturing performance, financial processes, and supply chain execution. Joseph has held several leadership positions throughout his career supervising teams in a variety of disciplines at multiple firms. Stephanie Ringgold has over 14 years of extensive financial and executive management experience in diverse industries including banking, utilities, healthcare, non-profit, and professional service firms. As the CFO of a $10M nonprofit federal healthcare organization, Stephanie directed financial operations, regulatory affairs, strategic planning, and a multi-million-dollar grant portfolio comprised of federal, state, and private foundation grants as well as ad valorem tax funding. Joseph and Stephanie are both located in the Kansas City area. "We are excited to welcome additional talented executives to the Firm," said Brett Frevert, CFO Systems Managing Director. "Expanding our presence in multiple markets helps us attain our goals for further expansion. We remain focused on continuing our growth while increasing value to our diverse clientele." CFO Systems (CFOS) provides fractional CFOs, controllers, senior accountants, HR, & procurement executives nationwide. Headquartered in Omaha, CFOS was named to Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies four years in a row (2014-2017) and again in 2021. Founded in 2004, the CFOS team focuses on serving small- to middle-market organizations within ALL industries from coast to coast with Directors throughout the US. For more information, visit www.CFOSystemsLLC.com or call 402-884-0066.