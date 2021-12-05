 Skip to main content
CFO Systems
CFO Systems

CFO Systems CFO Systems has added to its nationwide team of 80+ professionals focused on helping its clients grow. The CFO Systems team has extensive experience leading the accounting, finance, human resources & procurement operations for organizations of all sizes in a variety of industries. Nebraska Don Swanson-CFO, Omaha Kristan Poast-HR, Omaha Sheila Brugger-Controller, York Midwest Alfonso Zarate-HR, KC Michelle Phelps-CFO, KS Rudy Leemans-CFO, IA Shari Boos-HR, KC Outside Midwest Emmanuel Poulain-Controller, San Diego John Katsilometes-CFO, Sacramento Mike Butto-CFO, Philadelphia "We are excited to welcome additional talented executives to the Firm," said Brett Frevert, CFO Systems Managing Director. "Creating a presence in multiple markets helps us attain our goals for further expansion. We are excited to continue our growth while increasing value to our diverse clientele." CFO Systems (CFOS) provides fractional CFOs, controllers, senior accountants, HR, & procurement executives nationwide. Headquartered in Omaha, CFOS was named to Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies four years in a row (2014-2017) and again in 2021. Founded in 2004, the CFOS team focuses on serving small- to middle-market organizations within ALL industries from coast to coast with Directors in various geographies throughout the US. For more information, visit www.CFOSystemsLLC.com or call 402-884-0066.

