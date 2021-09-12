CFO Systems CFO Systems has added Tim Engler, Sara Haecke, & Jay Hill to its nationwide team of more than 60 professionals focused on helping its clients grow. The Team has extensive experience leading the accounting, finance, HR & procurement operations for organizations of all sizes in a variety of industries. Tim Engler (Omaha) has over 20 years' experience solving a variety of accounting challenges and performing special projects. While collaborating cross-functionally, he has mentored teams and worked closely with colleagues to streamline existing processes. He has taken the lead on projects to automate tasks and has implemented new procedures & processes that ensured the timely completion of projects. Sara Haecke (Omaha) is an accounting specialist with 16 years of experience. She has a strong background in managing complex projects. Sara's responsibilities have included the full range of accounting functions. Her background also includes experience with cash and statement reconciliation, budgeting, and general ledger reconciliation. Jay Hill (Kansas City) has 15+ years of management experience in international, multi-billion-dollar organizations across diverse industries. He possesses extensive knowledge of financial reporting, enterprise pricing development initiatives, and operational strategies as well as expertise in delivering team-driven process improvements to increase revenue and improve profitability. "We are excited to welcome these talented executives to the Firm," said Brett Frevert, CFO Systems Managing Director. "Continued expansion of our presence in multiple markets helps us attain our goals. We are excited to continue our growth while increasing value to our diverse clientele." CFO Systems (CFOS) provides fractional CFOs, controllers, senior accountants, HR, & procurement executives nationwide. Headquartered in Omaha, CFOS was named to Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies four years in a row (2014-2017) and again in 2021. Founded in 2004, the CFOS team focuses on serving small- to middle-market organizations within ALL industries from coast to coast with Directors in various geographies throughout the US. For more information, visit www.CFOSystemsLLC.com or call 402-884-0066.