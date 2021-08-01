CFO Systems CFO Systems has added Matt Beres, Mike Delmore, John Ellsworth, and David Legler to its nationwide team of nearly 60 professionals focused on helping its clients grow. The CFO Systems team has extensive experience leading the accounting, finance, human resources & procurement operations for organizations of all sizes in a variety of industries. Matt Beres is a vision-driven change agent with a strong background in financial modeling, strategic planning, and leadership. He possesses keen interpersonal, communication, and organizational skills, as well as strategic business development, corporate finance, and resource allocation expertise. Matt's responsibilities have regularly included process optimization, variance analysis, budgeting processes, operations management, process automation and accounting. He has also served as a mentor to non-finance leadership and has a wide variety of technical proficiencies that include experience utilizing many software packages. Matt calls Eastern Iowa home. Mike Delmore has over 30 years of extensive financial experience. He is living in Dallas and is skilled in a variety of financial and operational functions within the aerospace, food, and distribution industries involving process improvement, A/P, A/R & credit, internal controls, and mergers & acquisitions. His additional experience includes restructuring, supply chain efficiencies, systems implementations, general ledger closing, treasury budgeting and capital planning, forecasting, facility management, strategic planning, auditing, contract negotiation, inventory control, and management. John Ellsworth is a strategic-thinking senior finance executive with success in positioning enterprises for scalable and sustainable growth. He has improved cash flow, established high performing cultures, restructured operations, diversified businesses, and guaranteed economic resilience within competitive and volatile regulatory markets. John is an entrepreneurial thinker who has envisioned financial strategies to beat competition and developed market capitalization by expanding existing business into other segments. John lives in Houston. Dave Legler has nearly two decades of significant experience in supply chain, manufacturing, procurement, and finance, consistently building cohesive teams honed to focus on tasks without losing sight of the big picture. His global experience includes working closely with operations in Asia, Europe, Australia, Latin America, and the Middle East/North Africa, and leading operational teams in India while calling the Kansas City area his home. David employs critical thinking, financial analysis, data, and statistical tools to arrive at winning solutions and execute process improvements. He is a talented mentor whose leadership inspires engagement, excellence, growth, and positive results for organizations and his client base. "We are excited to welcome additional talented executives to the Firm," said Brett Frevert, CFO Systems Managing Director. "Creating a presence in multiple markets helps us attain our goals for further expansion. We are excited to continue our growth while increasing value to our diverse clientele." CFO Systems (CFOS) provides fractional CFOs, controllers, senior accountants, HR & procurement executives nationwide. Headquartered in Omaha, CFOS was named to Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies four years in a row. Founded in 2004, the CFOS team focuses on serving small to middle market organizations within ALL industries from coast to coast with Directors in various geographies throughout the US. For more information, visit www.CFOSystemsLLC.com or call 402-884-0066.