CFO Systems CFO Systems has added Mindy Sudo, Doug Murphy, Jeremy Fort, and Danny Faught to its nationwide team of 50-plus professionals focused on helping its clients grow. The CFO Systems team has extensive experience leading the accounting, finance, and human resources operations for organizations of all sizes. Each of the new team members will serve different sectors within the US middle market. Mindy Sudo is a results-oriented professional with 15+ years of experience and a proven knowledge of customer support, client and personnel product and service training, accounting expertise, accounts receivable, and advanced budgeting/forecasting. She relies on her experience with a variety of accounting software programs to effectively guide her clients to determine the best, most efficient course of action regarding technology needs. Doug Murphy has over 30 years of extensive banking and internal audit experience. His greatest strengths lie in providing value to client management by objectively assessing loan risk ratings and providing feedback regarding loan portfolio management systems and processes. Doug is also a Certified Internal Auditor. Jeremy Fort has more than 20 years of progressive Human Resources leadership experience at a high-growth healthcare IT organization. His strengths include HR strategy and consulting, compensation, performance management, talent planning, workforce strategy and design, job and leadership development, succession planning, and leadership coaching. He enhances the effectiveness of organizations by establishing strong, trusting relationships and then partnering with clients and collaborating cross-functionally to achieve business objectives through the execution of HR functions. Danny Faught is an innovative leader with diverse experience defining business requirements based on the needs of both internal and external clients. He has a strong background in developing functional requirements, technical specifications, test strategies and cases, and producing workflows and documentation. Additionally, Danny is adept at managing and tracking multiple projects simultaneously while collaborating with all levels within a company to attain financial goals. Mindy and Doug are based in Omaha, while Jeremy and Danny are in Kansas City. "We are excited to welcome more talented members to our team," said Brett Frevert, CFO Systems Managing Director. "Adding to our presence in Omaha and growing the team in Kansas City keep us in line with our goals for expansion. We are excited to continue our growth while increasing value to our diverse clientele." CFO Systems provides fractional CFOs, controllers, senior accountants, HR & procurement executives nationwide. Headquartered in Omaha, CFOS was named to Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies four years in a row. Founded in 2004, the focus is on small to middle market organizations of ALL industries from coast to coast with Directors in multiple locations. For more information, please visit www.CFOSYSTEMSLLC.COM or dial (402) 884-0066.