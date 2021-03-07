CFO SYSTEMS CFO Systems has added Annette Otteman to its nationwide team of 50-plus professionals focused on helping our clients GROW. The CFO Systems team has EXTENSIVE experience leading the accounting, finance, and human resource operations for organizations of all sizes. Each of our TEAM members serve different sectors within the US middle market. Annette is a Human Resources and Finance Strategist accomplished in evolving and aligning business operations, human capital initiatives, and financial performance with strategic objectives to advance performance and optimize profitability for consulting, non-profit, and commercial real estate and construction firms. Annette displays exemplary ethics and integrity, and is dedicated to training, developing, and energizing key leaders and high-performance teams to maximize engagement, goal attainment, and success. She is a team player who will seamlessly step into an organization and make an immediate impact. "We are excited to welcome Annette to our team," said Brett Frevert, CFO Systems Managing Director. "We are focused on continued growth while increasing value to our industry agnostic, diverse clientele." CFO Systems is a nationwide company founded in 2005 to provide practical, experienced financial and human resources leadership to middle-market companies. The firm was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for four consecutive years. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, CFO Systems serves clients across the country while working either on-site or virtually. For more information, visit www.cfosystemsllc.com or call 402-884-0066.