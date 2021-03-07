CFO SYSTEMS CFO Systems has added Annette Otteman to its nationwide team of 50-plus professionals focused on helping our clients GROW. The CFO Systems team has EXTENSIVE experience leading the accounting, finance, and human resource operations for organizations of all sizes. Each of our TEAM members serve different sectors within the US middle market. Annette is a Human Resources and Finance Strategist accomplished in evolving and aligning business operations, human capital initiatives, and financial performance with strategic objectives to advance performance and optimize profitability for consulting, non-profit, and commercial real estate and construction firms. Annette displays exemplary ethics and integrity, and is dedicated to training, developing, and energizing key leaders and high-performance teams to maximize engagement, goal attainment, and success. She is a team player who will seamlessly step into an organization and make an immediate impact. "We are excited to welcome Annette to our team," said Brett Frevert, CFO Systems Managing Director. "We are focused on continued growth while increasing value to our industry agnostic, diverse clientele." CFO Systems is a nationwide company founded in 2005 to provide practical, experienced financial and human resources leadership to middle-market companies. The firm was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for four consecutive years. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, CFO Systems serves clients across the country while working either on-site or virtually. For more information, visit www.cfosystemsllc.com or call 402-884-0066.
CFO Systems
Related to this story
Most Popular
JUSTIN GIBSON RECOGNIZED IN FORBES AS A 2021 BEST-IN-STATE WEALTH ADVISOR Justin Gibson of Silverleaf Wealth Management was recently ranked No…
Fremont Contract Carriers has had the honor of being recognized yet again as one of the Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For Fremont Contract Carri…
Medical Solutions CEO Craig Meier Named to Staffing Industry Analysts 2021 North American Staffing 100 List Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), …
Majors Plastics Inc. Wins 3M 2020 Supplier of the Year Award Award recognizes suppliers who improve 3M's competitiveness. Majors Plastics, Inc…
RISE, a re-entry program serving seven Nebraska prisons, welcomes Dr. Mark Foxall, Naomi Hattaway, W. Todd Johnson and Ava Thomas to its board…
Swanson Russell Hires Five in Omaha and Lincoln Offices Leesa Gierhan Irene Hargan Nathan He Sam Larson Brandon Rakes Swanson Russell welcomes…
Cobalt Credit Union names new vice presidents Assan Manneh Steve Ryder Cobalt Credit Union names two vice presidents. Assan Manneh will serve …
Medical Solutions Announces Executive Promotions Joel Tremblay Chase Farmer Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest providers of total …
OneWorld Community Health Centers OneWorld Community Health Centers is pleased to welcome Maria Ramirez, APRN to our team of Nurse Practitione…
Morrissey Engineering Promotes Three Jason Eickmeier Sarah Gudeman Jeff Hemje Morrissey Engineering is pleased to announce the promotion of th…