CFO Systems CFO Systems has added Steve Brady, Mary Rincon, and Jodi Winther to its nationwide team of 50-plus professionals focused on helping its clients grow. The CFOS team has extensive experience leading the accounting, finance, human resources & procurement operations for organizations. STEVE BRADY is an experienced accounting professional with over 25 years of experience managing a variety of financial functions at several local companies. His duties have included overseeing monthly invoicing, accounts receivable and accounts payable, reconciliation, tax filings, and collections as well as month-end accruals and reports and closing entries. Steve also has experience working with the accounting functions within the Human Resources Department. MARY RINCON is an energetic and highly self-motivated accounting professional with experience in consulting, finance, tax preparation, bookkeeping, and payroll services. She enjoys working with both clients and colleagues to ensure accurate, timely, and efficient processes and procedures. A quick learner, she possesses strong organizational, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. Fluent in both English and Spanish, Mary also displays cultural intelligence and adaptability. JODI WINTHER is an experienced accounting professional with over 20 years of experience managing a variety of financial functions at several local companies. Her diverse background includes overseeing monthly journal entries, account and cash reconciliations, monthly financials, payroll, commission and sales processing, accounts receivable and accounts payable support, software testing, auditing, and SEC filing preparation. Jodi also has experience using Microsoft Office products, as well as various accounting software packages such as PeopleSoft, Crystal Reports, and multiple Sage products. "We are excited to continue our expansion," said Brett Frevert, CFO Systems Managing Director. "Our primary mission is to provide growth-focused leadership to our clients while working with their trusted advisors. We continue to expand our outreach by recruiting strong leaders for our own team that encourages collaboration, long-term client relationships, and an innovative approach to every vision." CFO Systems (CFOS) provides fractional CFOs, controllers, senior accountants, HR & procurement executives nationwide. Headquartered in Omaha, CFOS was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies four years in a row. Founded in 2004, the firm's focus is on small to middle market organizations of all industries from coast to coast with Directors in multiple locations. For more information, visit www.CFOSystemsLLC.com or call 402-884-0066.