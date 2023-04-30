Launch of Chandler Conway, PC LLO Eric Chandler Sean Conway Marcus Sladek Natalie Andrews Eric Chandler and Sean Conway have brought their years of legal expertise to start a new law firm dedicated to the areas of personal injury and criminal defense in Nebraska and Iowa. The firm provides thoughtful, practical solutions to the legal issues faced by clients with the same devotion and personal attention the community has come to expect from these lawyers over the years. Chandler is an experienced injury attorney and former criminal prosecutor. Chandler has been recognized as a member of The National Trial Lawyers Top 100, The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40, as well as a recipient of The National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys Top 10 Attorney Award. Chandler was born and raised in Omaha and attended The University of Kansas and The University of Nebraska College of Law. Conway is an experienced litigator in both criminal and civil law, including personal injury and workers' compensation. He began as a public defender and moved into private practice 12 years ago. Conway is a Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Peer Rated for Highest Level of Professional Excellence and member of The National Trial Lawyers Top 100. Conway was raised in Omaha and attended the University of Nebraska-Kearney and The University of Nebraska College of Law. Attorneys Marcus Sladek and Natalie Andrews have also joined the firm as associates. Sladek has a focus on personal injury, criminal defense, and workers' compensation cases. He is a lifetime Omahan and Creighton University School of Law graduate with over a decade of experience as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney in the Omaha area. Andrews joined the firm after years of litigating all manner of criminal cases at the Douglas County Public Defender's Office, including serious felonies and appeals. She graduated from the University of South Dakota and Creighton University School of Law with a concentration in litigation and criminal law and procedure. Chandler Conway, PC LLO has offices conveniently located in both Downtown and West Omaha to best serve our clients wherever they are located: Downtown Omaha Office West Omaha Office 1018 Dodge Street, Suite 5 17504 Wright Street, Suite 101 (402) 933-6858 Omaha, NE 68102 Omaha, NE 68130 www.chandlerconway.com