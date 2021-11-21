CharterWest Bank Mortgage Center Appoints New VP/ Mortgage Sales Manager CharterWest Bank Mortgage Center has announced the addition of Chris Banyay as a new Vice President and Mortgage Sales Manager. Chris is a graduate of The College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio and holds an MBA degree from Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio. He has over 30 years of mortgage lending experience. He is a member of the Omaha Area Board of Realtors, MOBA, and has served on the Omaha JDRF Board of Directors. Most recently Chris served as a Loan Production Manager here in Omaha. Chris has an extensive and diverse background in residential mortgage lending and branch management. He brings a tremendous amount of Omaha Real Estate and Mortgage experience to the CharterWest Bank Mortgage Center team. Chris's focus will be to support the needs of the growing CharterWest mortgage loan officer team, as well as, help increase market share in all communities served by CharterWest Bank Mortgage Center. "Chris is sharply in-tune with the needs of the residential mortgage and real estate industry. His knowledge and experience is a tremendous asset and will help us expand and grow our Mortgage Center," said Nick Brion, Senior Vice President / Mortgage Division. "The addition of Chris to our Mortgage Center team, will help CharterWest serve the mortgage needs of our customers and grow our Mortgage Center footprint in the communities we serve," said Brion. CharterWest Bank is a state-chartered community bank that started in 1985 in West Point, Nebraska. Today CharterWest Bank continues to be headquartered in West Point and also has full service bank branches in Pender, Walthill, Elkhorn, and Papillion. CharterWest Bank also has residential mortgage offices in Elkhorn, Omaha, South Omaha, Lincoln, Papillion, La Vista, Council Bluffs, Columbus, Grand Island, Kearney, McCook and Hastings.