CharterWest Bank Announces Two New Appointments Ron Baumert Charlene Pierce CharterWest Bank is pleased to announce the appointments of two individuals to its team. Ron Baumert will serve as a Vice President to its Commercial Banking Division and Charlene Pierce as a Business Banking Officer for its Commercial Banking Division. Ron is a graduate of Bellevue University and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin. He has over 26 years of commercial banking with the last 9 years in the Omaha metro. Baumert has held leadership positions on several local community boards including Big Brothers/ Big Sisters, The Fremont Area United Way, Burt County Economic Development Corporation, and has served as Chairman of the St. Patrick's Church Finance Committee and Parish Council. Ron adds a substantial amount of commercial lending knowledge and experience to the bank's commercial banking team. Ron's focus will be to help build new commercial banking relationships by assisting local businesses with their ever-changing banking needs. "Ron's experience and knowledge of the Omaha market is an excellent addition and we're excited to have him on our team here at CharterWest Bank," said Steve Tooley, Elkhorn Branch President. "Ron will help us expand our business banking footprint in the Omaha metro area," Tooley said. Charlene is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha and has over 20 years of media sales and sales management experience in the Omaha metro area business community. She is active in the Small Business Council of the Omaha Chamber of Commerce, the Business Development Center by GROW Nebraska, the Nebraska Enterprise Fund, the Metro Omaha Women's Business Association, the National Association of Remodeling Industry, and SCORE of the Small Business Association. Charlene provides a tremendous amount of expertise in helping businesses with their growth, marketing, and problem-solving needs. Charlene's primary focus at CharterWest is to help acquire new business banking relationships and help with their commercial banking cost-savings needs. She will assist in providing partnership business banking services such as free business checking, mobile & remote deposits, business loans, local personal service, and much more. "We are very excited to have Charlene join our Commercial Banking team," said Steve Tooley, Elkhorn Branch President. "Her experience in working with Omaha area business owners will be a huge asset. Charlene's impressive sales and marketing experience will also help us achieve our Commercial Banking goals." Tooley said. CharterWest Bank is a state-chartered community bank that started in 1985 in West Point, Nebraska. CharterWest Bank continues to be headquartered in West Point and also has full-service bank branches in Pender, Walthill, Elkhorn, and Papillion. CharterWest Bank also has residential mortgage offices in Elkhorn, Omaha, South Omaha, Lincoln, Papillion, Columbus, Grand Island, Kearney, McCook and Hastings.