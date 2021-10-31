Chiildren's Hospital & Medical Center

Children's Hospital & Medical Center Opens Pediatric Dermatology Clinic Children's Hospital & Medical Center celebrated the opening of its new Pediatric Dermatology clinic in late October. The new clinic is located at 8534 Cass Street in Omaha. The clinic is led by Nicole Harter, M.D., Chief of Pediatric Dermatology at Children's and Professor and Chief, Division of Pediatric Dermatology, in the Department of Dermatology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). Dr. Harter is a board-certified and fellowship-trained pediatric dermatologist-the only full-time dermatologist in Nebraska focused solely on caring for kids. She is dedicated to the diagnosis, evaluation and treatment of common, complex and rare skin conditions in infants, children and adolescents. For more information, visit ChildrensOmaha.org/Dermatology.
