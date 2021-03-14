Children's Hospital & Medical Center, Nebraska Total Care

Children's, Nebraska Total Care Partner to Support Children in Foster Care Suzanne Haney, M.D. Children's Hospital & Medical Center and Nebraska Total Care are collaborating to improve the lives of an at-risk pediatric population: children and adolescents in foster care. In recognition of Children's unique commitment toand care ofchildren in foster care, as well as a shared responsibility to care for Nebraska children, Nebraska Total Care has made a generous innovation investment in Children's Foster Care Clinic. The two organizations are committed to working together in 2021 to create a meaningful, sustainable pathway for the children in foster care that they serve. Children's Foster Care Clinic launched in 2018 to better meet the medical and behavioral health needs of children placed in foster care in the Omaha metro area. In a single visit, the clinic's multi-disciplinary team provides complete physical examinations, psychosocial assessments, developmental screenings, dental assessments and fluoride treatments, visual evaluations and nutritional evaluations. Working thoughtfully and collaboratively, the clinic's goal is to close a care gap and best support children in need. The clinic is designed to supplement the services provided by primary care physicians and to help ensure that children remain with their medical home. The Nebraska Total Care partnership will support Children's in measuring and maximizing the impact of this program. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, around 50 percent of children entering foster care have chronic physical problems. Meanwhile, there can be a host of mental and social conditions to address, as many children in foster care are removed from the home due to neglect or other challenging circumstances. "Nebraska Total Care is pleased to partner with Children's Foster Care Clinic to ensure more children will benefit from their services," says Heath Phillips, Plan President and CEO, Nebraska Total Care. "The comprehensive assessments and coordinated care they provide are critical to helping children through an extremely difficult experience." Suzanne Haney, M.D., Division Chief of Child Abuse Pediatrics at Children's, leads the Foster Care Clinic, and expresses gratitude for the investment of Nebraska Total Care. "I am very excited about this new opportunity to ensure that our most at-risk children receive comprehensive medical and mental health care. I am thrilled that Nebraska Total Care has stepped forward and made this population a priority," says Dr. Haney. To learn more about Children's Foster Care Clinic visit ChildrensOmaha.org/ FosterCare
