Jayesh Thakker, M.D., Named Division Chief of Pediatric Critical Care Jayesh Thakker, M.D., MBA, has been appointed as division chief of Pediatric Critical Care at Children's Hospital & Medical Center. Dr. Thakker has served in this role as interim division chief since 2018. Kari Simonsen, M.D., MBA, pediatrician-in-chief and senior vice president of Pediatric Services at Children's, and chair of the UNMC Department of Pediatrics, announced the appointment January 4. "I'm delighted that Dr. Thakker has accepted the position of division chief of Pediatric Critical Care," said Dr. Simonsen. "I look forward to working with him to advance the care we provide our sickest patients, and to build our capacity for that care as we look forward to the opening of the Hubbard Center for Children. In addition, I welcome his leadership and vision toward developing an academic division with expertise across our research, education and advocacy missions."
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kutak Rock Elects Omaha Attorneys to Firm Partnership Maxwell T. Crawford Edward P. Gonzales Wesley A. Goranson Robert B. Henderson Oliver M. …
Cushman & Wakefield/ The Lund Company welcomes Steve Gries to their brokerage team Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company welcomes Steve…
Children's Hospital & Medical Center Acquires New Surgical Robot Children's Hospital & Medical Center recently completed installation …
Children's Hospital & Medical Center, University of Nebraska Medical Center Name Chief of Pediatric Surgery Children's Specialty Physician…
Lutz Launches Data Analytics & Insights Service Line Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, recently announced a new service offe…
Nodgaard Named to Board of Directors Thomas Gdowski, President/CEO of Equitable Bank, recently announced that Doug Nodgaard has been named to …
Cobalt Credit Union announces new vice presidents Jenie Davis Julie Strohfus Surie Legge Tara Rasmussen Cobalt Credit Union announces the addi…