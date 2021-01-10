Jayesh Thakker, M.D., Named Division Chief of Pediatric Critical Care Jayesh Thakker, M.D., MBA, has been appointed as division chief of Pediatric Critical Care at Children's Hospital & Medical Center. Dr. Thakker has served in this role as interim division chief since 2018. Kari Simonsen, M.D., MBA, pediatrician-in-chief and senior vice president of Pediatric Services at Children's, and chair of the UNMC Department of Pediatrics, announced the appointment January 4. "I'm delighted that Dr. Thakker has accepted the position of division chief of Pediatric Critical Care," said Dr. Simonsen. "I look forward to working with him to advance the care we provide our sickest patients, and to build our capacity for that care as we look forward to the opening of the Hubbard Center for Children. In addition, I welcome his leadership and vision toward developing an academic division with expertise across our research, education and advocacy missions."