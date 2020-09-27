 Skip to main content
Children's Cancer Specialist Receives Grant for Pediatric Cancer Research James Ford, D.O., a pediatric hematologist and oncologist who practices at Children's Hospital & Medical Center has been awarded $200,000 from Hyundai Hope On Wheels to support continued childhood cancer research at Children's and University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). As a member of the Child Health Research Institute (CHRI) an innovative collaboration between Children's and UNMC, Dr. Ford will use the funding to research a novel therapy for treating osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer in children and young adults. Dr. Ford hopes to understand how this new novel treatment for osteosarcoma will impact outcomes for children and how this new compound will can improve efficacy. Dr. Ford is grateful to Hyundai Hope On Wheels for the grant as it shows their continued commitment to the fight against pediatric cancer. "Cancer is something that is so devastating to children and their families, but so many of them take solace in knowing that we are working toward a better tomorrow through research. I am grateful for Hyundai's support in this effort," he said. Serving as one of the main pillars of the mission at Children's, research continues to be a guiding principle in improving the life of every child. The research that Dr. Ford will be conducting will further advance the understanding of current pediatric cancer treatment and lead the way for optimizing future therapies.

