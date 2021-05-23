Children's Hospital & Medical Center Names New Chief of Pediatric Ophthalmology Paul J. Rychwalski, M.D., has joined Children's Hospital & Medical Center as clinical service chief of Pediatric Ophthalmology. Prior to joining Children's, Dr. Rychwalski was chief of Ophthalmology at Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford, Conn. He also was a professor of Surgery & Pediatrics in the division of Ophthalmology and the Department of Surgery at University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington, Conn. He spent eight years at the Cole Eye Institute of the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, with the last three of these on a three-year assignment in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Dr. Rychwalski received his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. He completed a Medical/Surgical internship at Lutheran Hospital/Gunderson Clinic in LaCrosse, Wis., and an Ophthalmology residency at Saint Louis University. He completed a Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus fellowship at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky. His clinical interests include pediatric and adult strabismus, cataracts, glaucoma, eye plastic surgery and retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) screening and treatment.