Children's Hospital & Medical Center Welcomes New Pediatric Physicians Children's Hospital & Medical Center, the region's pediatric health care leader, is pleased to announce the following pediatric physicians have joined its medical staff. In doing so, they have joined in Children's mission: To improve the life of every child. Benjamin Acheampong, MBCHB, MPH, joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Cardiology. Dr. Acheampong received his medical degree from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana. He completed his residency at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital also in Kumasi, Ghana, and a Pediatrics residency at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Rochester, Minn. He received a master of Public Health degree at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, where he also completed his fellowship in Pediatric Cardiology. Dr. Acheampong is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Lindsay Blick, M.D., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Critical Care. She received her medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City, Kan., and completed her Pediatrics residency at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City. She completed her Pediatric Critical Care fellowship at Phoenix Children's Hospital, while completing her master's degree in Education at Arizona State University. She is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Joshua Bies, M.D., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology. Dr. Bies received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine. He completed his Pediatrics residency with the Creighton-Nebraska Universities Pediatric Residency Program. He completed his fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. Dr. Bies is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Jason Cole, M.D., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Cardiology. Dr. Cole received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine. He completed his Pediatrics residency at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, where he also completed his fellowship in Pediatric Cardiology. Dr. Cole is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. David (Trey) Jantzen, M.D., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Cardiology. He received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and completed his Pediatrics residency with the Creighton-Nebraska Universities Pediatric Residency Program. He completed his Pediatric Cardiology fellowship at the University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor. Dr. Jantzen is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Santosh Kaipa, M.D., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Critical Care. He received his medical degree from Osmania Medical College in Andhra Pradesh, India. He completed his Pediatrics residency at Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and fellowships in Pediatric Critical Care and Pediatric Intensive Care at Indiana University Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. He is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Ryan Koehler, M.D., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Orthopedics. Dr. Koehler received his medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine in Rochester, N.Y. and completed an Orthopedic Surgery residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Dr. Koehler completed his Pediatric Orthopedics fellowship at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. He is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Nickolas Nahm, M.D., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery. He received his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio, and completed his Orthopedic Surgery residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Dr. Nahm completed his Pediatric Orthopedic fellowship at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children. He subsequently completed advanced training with fellowships in Neuromuscular Orthopedics at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont, and limb lengthening and reconstruction at the International Center for Limb Lengthening at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore. He is an assistant professor of Orthopedic Surgery at UNMC College of Medicine. David Soffer, M.D., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Neonatology. Dr. Soffer received his medical degree from Semmelweis University in Budapest, Hungary. He completed his Pediatrics residency at Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell at Staten Island University Hospital. He completed a Neonatology fellowship at Harvard Neonatal-Perinatal Fellowship program and a bioethics fellowship at the Center of Bioethics, Harvard Medical School. Dr. Soffer is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Jaci Timmons, M.D., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Hospital Medicine. She received her medical degree from Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, where she also completed her Pediatrics residency. She is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Zebulon (Zeb) J. Timmons, M.D., has been named division chief of Pediatric Emergency Medicine. Prior to joining Children's, Dr. Timmons held several roles at Phoenix Children's Hospital, including director of Quality and Safety - Emergency Medicine, vice-chair of Pediatric Emergency Medicine, medical director for Sepsis Care and associate director of Patient Safety and Quality. Dr. Timmons received his medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine. He completed his Pediatrics residency at Rush Medical College in Chicago, and his fellowship in Emergency Medicine at Phoenix Children's Hospital. He is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.