Children's Hospital & Medical Center Welcomes New Pediatric Specialists Children's Hospital & Medical Center, the region's pediatric health care leader, is pleased to announce the following pediatric specialists have joined its medical staff. Megan Carter, PsyD., has joined Children's Behavioral Health as a neuropsychologist. A licensed psychologist, Dr. Carter received her doctorate degree in Psychology at Chicago School of Professional Psychology. She completed a Psychology internship at Munroe-Meyer Institute, where she also completed her Psychology fellowship. She completed training in neuropsychology at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Phoenix Children's Hospital. Lynn Fullenkamp, M.D., J.D., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Child Pediatric Hospital Medicine, Child Abuse. Dr. Fullenkamp received her medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City. She completed her Pediatrics residency at Wake Forest Baptist Health/Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C. Dr. Fullenkamp also received her law degree at the University of Notre Dame School of Law. She is an assistant professor, UNMC Division of Pediatrics, Department of Child Abuse. Jason Michaud, M.D., Ph.D., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Urology. Dr. Michaud received his medical degree from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington, Conn., where he also received his doctorate degree. He completed his Urology residency at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where he also completed his fellowship in Pediatric Urology. He is an assistant professor, UNMC Department of Surgery, Division of Urologic Surgery. Ashley Scheffer, M.D., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Critical Care. Dr. Scheffer received her medical degree at The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus, Ohio. She completed her Pediatrics residency at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. She completed fellowships in Pediatric Critical Care at Phoenix Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Dr. Scheffer is an assistant professor, UNMC Division of Pediatrics, Department of Critical Care. Katherine Stiles, M.D., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Anesthesiology. Dr. Stiles received her medical degree at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine. She completed her Anesthesiology residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City and her Pediatric Anesthesiology fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. She is an assistant professor, UNMC Division of Anesthesiology, Department of Anesthesiology.