Children's COVID-19 Resource Center for Families and 24/7 Help Line Continue to Support Parents through the Pandemic Earlier this year, Children's Hospital & Medical Center launched its COVID-19 Resource Center for Families, powered by Kohl's Cares, to help parents safely navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and curb community spread. Available 24/7 at ChildrensOmaha.org/COVID, the resource center is focused on addressing the specific health needs and concerns of children, teens and families; the site is regularly updated with new videos, podcasts, and posts addressing relevant, timely topics. Parents can learn what to do if their child is showing COVID-19 symptoms and when it's safe to send their student to school. There are also valuable resources about how to support the mental and emotional health of children and teens during this challenging year. In addition, the COVID-19 Resource Center for Families shares Children's current visitor policies and new safety protocols parents can expect at the pediatrician's office. Another important resource for regional families is Children's COVID-19 Help Line; call 24/7 at 402-955-3200 for questions and concerns about COVID-19 and children.