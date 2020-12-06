Children's Hospital & Medical Center Names New Chief of Neurosurgery Arnett Klugh, M.D., joins Children's Hospital & Medical Center as Chief of Neurosurgery. He also serves as an associate professor of Neurosurgery at UNMC College of Medicine. Dr. Klugh comes to Children's from the Naval Medical Center San Diego, where he served as chief of Pediatric Neurosurgery and department head of Neurosurgery. His arrival at Children's brings specialized neurological expertise in treating a range of pediatric conditions from epilepsy and cerebral palsy to traumatic brain injuries and brain tumors. Dr. Klugh received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and completed an internship in General Surgery and a junior residency in Neurological Surgery at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences in Albuquerque. He completed his Neurological Surgery residency at Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, Calif., and his fellowship in Pediatric Neurosurgery at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford. A distinguished veteran, Dr. Klugh recently retired from 32 years of active duty service in the Navy and Marine Corps. In his new role at Children's, he will continue to build upon his lifelong commitment to service. According to Dr. Klugh, "I am always humbled by the special trust and confidence that parents place in you. I really want to bring a spirit of collaboration, and partner with families and my colleagues, to build upon the excellence that's already here."