 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
0 comments

Children's Hospital & Medical Center

  • 0

Children's Hospital & Medical Center Welcomes New Pediatric Physicians Children's Hospital & Medical Center, the region's pediatric health care leader, is pleased to announce the following pediatric specialists have joined its medical staff. In doing so, they have joined in Children's mission: to improve the life of every child. Craig Baker, M.D., has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Genetics and Metabolism. Dr. Baker received his medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine. He completed his Pediatrics-Medical Genetics residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and his Medical Biochemical Genetics fellowship at Stanford University Medical Center in Stanford, Calif. He is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine and the Munroe-Meyer Institute for Genetics and Rehabilitation. Gabriel Gallegos, M.D.,has joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Anesthesiology. Dr. Gallegos received his medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine and completed his Anesthesiology residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. He completed his Pediatric Anesthesiology fellowship at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is an assistant professor of Anesthesiology at UNMC College of Medicine. Patrick Lloyd, D.O., has joined Children's in Pediatric Palliative Care. Dr. Lloyd received his doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, Ill. He completed his Pediatrics residency at Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn, Ill., and his Hospice and Palliative Medicine fellowship at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. Dr. Lloyd is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Aparna Srishti, M.D., has joined Children's Physicians, UNMC. Dr. Srishti received her medical degree from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (MGIMS), Wardha/Maharashtra, India. She completed her Pediatrics residency at BronxCare Health system, Bronx, N.Y. She is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Koley Jessen
Inside Business

Koley Jessen

Koley Jessen Adds Litigation Attorney Quinn Eaton has joined Koley Jessen's Litigation Department. After finishing top in his Creighton Law Sc…

Equitable Bank
Inside Business

Equitable Bank

Nodgaard Named to Board of Directors Thomas Gdowski, President/CEO of Equitable Bank, recently announced that Doug Nodgaard has been named to …

CFA Society of Nebraska
Inside Business

CFA Society of Nebraska

CFA Society of Nebraska Recognizes Member Milestones CFA Society of Nebraska recognizes and congratulates the following members that have achi…

Cox Communications
Inside Business

Cox Communications

Kim Rowell Appointed Market Vice President for Cox Communications Kim Rowell has been appointed Cox Communications' Market Vice President for …

Jackson Lewis
Inside Business

Jackson Lewis

Jackson Lewis Welcomes Natasha M. Riggleman in Omaha Jackson Lewis is pleased to announce that Natasha M. Riggleman has joined the firm as an …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert