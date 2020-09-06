Children's Receives Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award Children's Hospital & Medical Center has received the 2020 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest U.S. government honor to employers for support of National Guard and Reserve employees. Children's is one of 15 employers nationwide to receive this prestigious national award, chosen from more than 2,600 nominations received from Guardsmen and Reservists. Almost one-half of the U.S. military is comprised of the Guard and Reserve. The Department of Defense shares these citizen warriors with their civilian employers, many of whom provide significant support to their employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve. This award recognizes employers who provide the most outstanding support for their Guard and Reserve employees and is presented annually by the Secretary of Defense. "The citizen warriors of the National Guard and Reserve have evolved from a strategic reserve to become an integral component of the operational force," said Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper. "Having employers who support their military service is critical to their success and the success of our National Defense Strategy. We salute these exemplary employers for their steadfast commitment to their Guard and Reserve employees, their patriotism and their contributions to the defense and security of our great Nation." Children's believes its National Guard and Reserve employees answer two calls: one to duty and one to the hospital's mission to improve the life of every child. Children's respects both callings, and is proud to support military members who serve both their country and community. For more information about the Freedom Award, visit www.FreedomAward.mil. To learn more about ESGR, a program of the Defense Personnel and Family Support Center, visit www.ESGR.mil.
