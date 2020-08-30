Children's Hospital & Medical Center Earns Nebraska's Safest Companies Award The Nebraska Chapter of the National Safety Council recently recognized Children's Hospital & Medical Center with a Nebraska's Safest Companies Award. Honoring companies and individuals dedicated to safety, Children's was recognized for its outstanding safety programs and initiatives designed to reduce injuries and save lives. Children's holds an exemplary safety record that is above the national average in the health care industry, and has implemented comprehensive safety programs. "During this time of change and uncertainty, one thing remains certain: our commitment to safety. There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our patients, families, team and greater community," said Chris Maloney, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, chief clinical officer & physician-in-chief. "Winning a Nebraska's Safest Company Award clearly illustrates Children's commitment to our employees. Congratulations to our multidisciplinary team serving on Children's Safety Council for this well-deserved recognition."
