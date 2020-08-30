 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
0 comments

Children's Hospital & Medical Center

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Children's Hospital & Medical Center Earns Nebraska's Safest Companies Award The Nebraska Chapter of the National Safety Council recently recognized Children's Hospital & Medical Center with a Nebraska's Safest Companies Award. Honoring companies and individuals dedicated to safety, Children's was recognized for its outstanding safety programs and initiatives designed to reduce injuries and save lives. Children's holds an exemplary safety record that is above the national average in the health care industry, and has implemented comprehensive safety programs. "During this time of change and uncertainty, one thing remains certain: our commitment to safety. There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our patients, families, team and greater community," said Chris Maloney, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, chief clinical officer & physician-in-chief. "Winning a Nebraska's Safest Company Award clearly illustrates Children's commitment to our employees. Congratulations to our multidisciplinary team serving on Children's Safety Council for this well-deserved recognition."

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Legal Aid of Nebraska
Inside Business

Legal Aid of Nebraska

Legal Aid names Megan Moslander as Chief of Development and External Relations Legal Aid of Nebraska is pleased to announce the hiring of new …

Union Bank & Trust
Inside Business

Union Bank & Trust

Union Bank & Trust Promotes Carkoski Union Bank & Trust recently promoted Amy Carkoski to Vice President - Retirement Planning Service…

Hightower Omaha
Inside Business

Hightower Omaha

  • Updated

Hightower Omaha welcomes Justin Kaufman, Director of Client Services and Operations. An industry veteran of 13 years, Justin will accelerate H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert