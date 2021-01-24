 Skip to main content
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
Children's Hospital & Medical Center

Children's Hospital & Medical Center Receives Medical Transport Grant from Southwest Airlines Children's Hospital & Medical Center has been announced as a Medical Transport Grant recipient. The grant program, administered through Southwest Airlines, helps to lift some of the stress and financial burden associated with caring for children needing specialty care. Southwest Airlines' Medical Transportation Grant Program provides a limited number of complimentary roundtrip tickets to nonprofit hospitals like Children's for patients or caregivers in need. In 2021, Southwest Airlines will donate 7,500 roundtrip tickets (or 15,000 one-way Southwest flight e-passes), valued at $3 million to help connect patients to the life-changing medical care they need. Children's is proud to be one of 71 hospitals and five medical transport organizations nationwide receiving a grant. Children's is the only full-service children's hospital in the state of Nebraska, with around 50 percent of patients coming from outside of the Omaha area. In 2020, Children's treated children from 45 states.

