Children's Hospital & Medical Center Receives Medical Transport Grant from Southwest Airlines Children's Hospital & Medical Center has been announced as a Medical Transport Grant recipient. The grant program, administered through Southwest Airlines, helps to lift some of the stress and financial burden associated with caring for children needing specialty care. Southwest Airlines' Medical Transportation Grant Program provides a limited number of complimentary roundtrip tickets to nonprofit hospitals like Children's for patients or caregivers in need. In 2021, Southwest Airlines will donate 7,500 roundtrip tickets (or 15,000 one-way Southwest flight e-passes), valued at $3 million to help connect patients to the life-changing medical care they need. Children's is proud to be one of 71 hospitals and five medical transport organizations nationwide receiving a grant. Children's is the only full-service children's hospital in the state of Nebraska, with around 50 percent of patients coming from outside of the Omaha area. In 2020, Children's treated children from 45 states.
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mueller Robak LLC Matthew T. Schaefer Timothy G. Hruza Mueller Robak LLC Nebraska's premier lobbying and government relations firm is pleased …
Hancock Dana announces promotions Conner Hardy Cecilia London Tatiana Credit Ben Varilek Jesse Brickner Jeff Faltys Connor Mullen Dan Torczon …
Terry Headley Receives Life Insurance Industry's Highest Honor John Newton Russell Memorial Award Chair, Paul Dougherty, presents Terry Headle…
Dr. Lisa Black Mary Ellen Sacksteder Award American Physical Therapy Association Nebraska Dr. Lisa Black is APTA Nebraska's 2020 Mary Ellen Sa…
- Updated
Assurity announces promotions in legal, marketing departments
The Harry A. Koch Co. is pleased to announce they have hired Joe Broekemeier as Sales Executive and Ag Director. Joe Broekemeier has 10 years …
Kody Moffatt, M.D., Named Division Chief of Pediatric Sports Medicine Kody Moffatt, M.D., M.S., has been appointed division chief of Pediatric…
A new leader has joined Nebraska Medicine. Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Daubert announced the hiring of Bryce Brackle as the inaugural vi…
CELEBRATING 25th YEAR MILESTONE First Nebraska Trust Company is thankful and honored to serve our clients and professional friends across Nebr…
Nikki Sleddens 2020 Achievement in Education Award American Physical Therapy Association Nebraska Chapter Congratulations to Nikki Sleddens, A…