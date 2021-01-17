Kody Moffatt, M.D., Named Division Chief of Pediatric Sports Medicine Kody Moffatt, M.D., M.S., has been appointed division chief of Pediatric Sports Medicine at Children's Hospital & Medical Center. Dr. Moffatt has served as director of Children's Sports Medicine since 2013. With his additional experience as a pediatrician and athletic trainer, Dr. Moffatt helps guide and develop sports medicine policy on a state and national level as an advisor to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Nebraska School Activities Association. Kari Simonsen, M.D., MBA, pediatrician-in-chief and senior vice president of Pediatric Services at Children's, and chair of the UNMC Department of Pediatrics, announced the appointment on Jan. 1, 2021. "I'm excited to welcome Dr. Moffatt as division chief of Pediatric Sports Medicine," said Dr. Simonsen. "We look forward to his continued commitment to building our Sports Medicine program and working in collaboration with our Orthopedic Surgery and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation partners." "Dr. Moffatt's leadership in our community for many years positions him for success and his expertise will allow us to develop a formal training program to advance the science of pediatric sports medicine," said Christopher Maloney, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, chief clinical officer and physician-in-chief.
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
Related to this story
Most Popular
CELEBRATING 25th YEAR MILESTONE First Nebraska Trust Company is thankful and honored to serve our clients and professional friends across Nebr…
RCG Advertising & Media Announces Promotions Gail Seaton Alli Carlson Lauren Rock Omaha-based advertising and media firm, RCG has announce…
Zulkoski Weber LLC Zulkoski Weber LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Joselyn Luedtke to the firm. As an attorney with more than a deca…
Legal Aid welcomes Amy Van Horne as new Board President Legal Aid of Nebraska is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Board Presiden…
Cobalt Credit Union Names Robin Larsen as New President and CEO Cobalt Credit Union's Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Robin Lar…
SILVERLEAF WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADDS ADVISOR DAN BENEDUM Advisor Daniel Benedum has joined Silverleaf Wealth Management, headquartered in Omaha, …
Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the recent election of two attorneys to partner, effective January 1, 2021. Brandon J. Crainer Rh…
Koley Jessen Promotes Fulton, Herbers, and Youngman to Shareholder Maureen Fulton Ben Herbers Clark Youngman Three attorneys have been promote…
Kutak Rock Elects Omaha Attorneys to Firm Partnership Maxwell T. Crawford Edward P. Gonzales Wesley A. Goranson Robert B. Henderson Oliver M. …
The Strawhecker Group Announces New Hires and Promotions Martha McKeone Hitesh Khatri Sheridan Trent Eric Chambers Trevor Forbes John Jakobe Z…