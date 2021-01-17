Kody Moffatt, M.D., Named Division Chief of Pediatric Sports Medicine Kody Moffatt, M.D., M.S., has been appointed division chief of Pediatric Sports Medicine at Children's Hospital & Medical Center. Dr. Moffatt has served as director of Children's Sports Medicine since 2013. With his additional experience as a pediatrician and athletic trainer, Dr. Moffatt helps guide and develop sports medicine policy on a state and national level as an advisor to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Nebraska School Activities Association. Kari Simonsen, M.D., MBA, pediatrician-in-chief and senior vice president of Pediatric Services at Children's, and chair of the UNMC Department of Pediatrics, announced the appointment on Jan. 1, 2021. "I'm excited to welcome Dr. Moffatt as division chief of Pediatric Sports Medicine," said Dr. Simonsen. "We look forward to his continued commitment to building our Sports Medicine program and working in collaboration with our Orthopedic Surgery and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation partners." "Dr. Moffatt's leadership in our community for many years positions him for success and his expertise will allow us to develop a formal training program to advance the science of pediatric sports medicine," said Christopher Maloney, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, chief clinical officer and physician-in-chief.