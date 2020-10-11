Children's Hospital & Medical Center Receives Inaugural IDEAL Award for Diversity & Inclusion Efforts Children's Hospital & Medical Center was honored with an IDEAL Award granted by the Human Resources Association of the Midlands on October 5. The IDEAL Award recognizes organizations who demonstrate commitment across five dimensions: inclusion, diversity, equity, advocacy and leadership. Shavonne Washington-Krauth, MA, Children's manager of culture and inclusion, accepted the award on behalf of Children's. Awards are granted based on company initiatives and accomplishments within diversity and inclusion. Children's received recognition for excelling at initial efforts to recognize the need for diversity and inclusion. "We've had outward and genuine support from our C-Suite from the beginning," said Washington-Krauth. "Having the support and recognition of our CEO, vice presidents and Board of Directors has been critical to our traction and the visibility of our work to our employees. Children's is committed to continuing and improving upon our organization's diversity and inclusion efforts."