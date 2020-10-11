 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
0 comments

Children's Hospital & Medical Center

  • 0

Children's Hospital & Medical Center Receives Inaugural IDEAL Award for Diversity & Inclusion Efforts Children's Hospital & Medical Center was honored with an IDEAL Award granted by the Human Resources Association of the Midlands on October 5. The IDEAL Award recognizes organizations who demonstrate commitment across five dimensions: inclusion, diversity, equity, advocacy and leadership. Shavonne Washington-Krauth, MA, Children's manager of culture and inclusion, accepted the award on behalf of Children's. Awards are granted based on company initiatives and accomplishments within diversity and inclusion. Children's received recognition for excelling at initial efforts to recognize the need for diversity and inclusion. "We've had outward and genuine support from our C-Suite from the beginning," said Washington-Krauth. "Having the support and recognition of our CEO, vice presidents and Board of Directors has been critical to our traction and the visibility of our work to our employees. Children's is committed to continuing and improving upon our organization's diversity and inclusion efforts."

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Koley Jessen
Inside Business

Koley Jessen

KOLEY JESSEN ADDS SEVEN NEW ASSOCIATES Raquel Boton Kianna Moore Jennifer Novotny Michael Pirnie Mackenzie Waldron Gabreal Belcastro Taylor Ha…

Cline Williams
Inside Business

Cline Williams

Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P. is pleased to announce the addition of Elizabeth Stevenson. Elizabeth (Libby) Stevenson …

OMNE Partners
Inside Business

OMNE Partners

OMNE Partners Announces New Addition OMNE Partners, a local commercial real estate company, is pleased to announce a new addition to the broke…

WoodmenLife
Inside Business

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife MEYERS TO LEAD ENTERPRISE ARCHITECTURE WoodmenLife has appointed Steve Meyers as Director, Architecture. This critical role allows…

West Gate Bank
Inside Business

West Gate Bank

WEST GATE BANK� WELCOMES CHAD TETTENBORN, NICK PARKER Chad Tettenborn Nick Parker The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors is pleased to welcome…

Dvorak Law Group
Inside Business

Dvorak Law Group

DVORAK LAW GROUP ADDS TWO ATTORNEYS IN ESTATE PLANNING AND CORPORATE PRACTICE GROUPS Nicholas J. Handrich Sarah Wetzel Dvorak Law Group, LLC i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert