Children's Hospital & Medical Center Earns Consecutive Most Wired Recognition in 2020 Children's Hospital & Medical Center has earned recognition from the College of Healthcare Information Executives as a Most Wired hospital for the second consecutive year in 2020. Annually, the Most Wired program conducts an annual survey of 30,091 health care organizations. This survey assesses how effectively each organization applies core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health care in their communities. "Digital technology has been a driver of innovation in health care for many years now, but never to the degree that we saw in 2020 with the pandemic," said Children's Chief Information Officer Jerry Vuchak. "The Digital Health Most Wired program underscores why health care organizations keep pushing themselves to be digital leaders and shows what amazing feats can be achieved. This certification recognizes our team's exemplary performance in 2020."