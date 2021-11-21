Children's Hospital & Medical Center Gala Raises Record-Breaking $1.1 Million Children's Hospital & Medical Center is proud to announce that its 2021 Gala raised a record-breaking $1.1 million in support of the hospital's mission to improve the life of every child. The fundraising event, held November 13 at the CHI Health Center Omaha, celebrated its 20-year anniversary in support of the region's children. Community support ensures children across the region continue to benefit from the very best pediatric care, advocacy, research and education. The event featured live and silent auctions and a performance by multi-platinum artist Gavin DeGraw. Funds raised from the Gala will support additional technology and equipment in the Hubbard Center for Children. Honorary Chairs were Kyle and Michael Robino. Chaley Chandler, Lexie Frahm and Shelly Marsh served as Co-Chairs of the 2021 Gala, embracing this year's theme, Celebrate. Honorary Family Justin and Meghan Hope and their daughters, Maggie and Elizabeth, were also in attendance. The Hope Family received a standing ovation after sharing their story, acknowledging and sharing gratitude for the depth and breadth of care their daughter Elizabeth receives at Children's. The annual fundraising Gala is held thanks to the generous commitment of the Friends Board, and the support of many community sponsors and volunteers. "We are so appreciative of all our supporters who share our vision and value investing in the health of our region's children," said Beth Greiner, executive director of the Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation. Children's is grateful for the support of all of the evening's generous sponsors, including presenting sponsors Diventures, including Dean and Lisa Hollis, Electric Company of Omaha, the Heider Family Foundation, Kyle and Michael Robino and Wells Fargo Advisors.