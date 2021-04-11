Children's Hospital & Medical Center Names New Division Chief of Pediatric Neurology Children's Hospital & Medical Center has named Sookyong Koh, M.D., Ph.D., as division chief of Pediatric Neurology. Dr. Koh joins Children's from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta where she was a pediatric epileptologist and professor in Pediatrics at Emory University in Atlanta. Dr. Koh received her medical degree and her Ph.D. in Neurobiology from the University of Rochester School of Medicine in Rochester, N.Y. She completed Pediatrics and Pediatric Neurology residencies at Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston and completed her Clinical Neurophysiology fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard University in Boston. She was an attending physician and director of the Neurobiology Program and associate professor in Pediatrics at Northwestern University in Chicago. She is a professor and division chief in the Department of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine.