Kody Moffatt, M.D., Receives Distinguished Service Award from Nebraska School Activities Association On Saturday, March 13, during halftime of the Nebraska Class A Boys State Basketball Championship game, Kody Moffatt, M.D., M.S., division chief of Sports Medicine at Children's Hospital & Medical Center and professor, Pediatrics & Orthopaedics at University of Nebraska Medical Center, was recognized with a Distinguished Service Award from the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA). The award, established in 1979, is presented annually to individuals who have gone above and beyond expectations in support of high school activities. The award recognizes individuals who have made contributions to the entire NSAA and its member schools. Dr. Moffatt helps guide and develop sports medicine policy on a state and national level as an advisor to the NSAA and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). To learn more about Children's Sports Medicine Program, visit ChildrensOmaha.org/SportsMedicine or call 955-PLAY.

