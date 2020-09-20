 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
0 comments

Children's Hospital & Medical Center

  • 0

Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Virtual Visits on the Rise Since the pandemic began, Children's Hospital & Medical Center's expert pediatric care has expanded through the growth of virtual care offerings. In 2020, Children's has conducted more than 30,000 virtual visits, with a patient satisfaction rate of 97 percent, consistently delivering quality care and outstanding convenience for families. Children's has more than 375 physicians and providers serving thousands of families throughout the region through virtual visits, offering quality care from the comfort of home. Children's virtual visits are offered in 32 pediatric specialties with more than 192 languages. Children's Physicians offers primary care services virtually and certified lactation consultants also offer virtual visits for new mothers. To schedule a virtual visit for your child or learn more, visit ChildrensOmaha.org/Virtual.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dvorak Law Group
Inside Business

Dvorak Law Group

Dvorak Law Group Hires Mark Quandahl Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Mark C. Quandahl to the firm's banking/finan…

West Gate Bank
Inside Business

West Gate Bank

WEST GATE BANK� WELCOMES CHAD TETTENBORN, NICK PARKER Chad Tettenborn Nick Parker The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors is pleased to welcome…

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Inside Business

Jackson Lewis P.C.

Jackson Lewis Attorneys Honored in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America� Kelvin C. Berens Ross M. Gardner Amy L. Peck Chad P. Richt…

NET
Inside Business

NET

NET Earns A Dozen Nebraska Broadcasters Association Awards NET, Nebraska's PBS & NPR Stations, received 12 awards from the Nebraska Broadc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert