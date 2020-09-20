Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Virtual Visits on the Rise Since the pandemic began, Children's Hospital & Medical Center's expert pediatric care has expanded through the growth of virtual care offerings. In 2020, Children's has conducted more than 30,000 virtual visits, with a patient satisfaction rate of 97 percent, consistently delivering quality care and outstanding convenience for families. Children's has more than 375 physicians and providers serving thousands of families throughout the region through virtual visits, offering quality care from the comfort of home. Children's virtual visits are offered in 32 pediatric specialties with more than 192 languages. Children's Physicians offers primary care services virtually and certified lactation consultants also offer virtual visits for new mothers. To schedule a virtual visit for your child or learn more, visit ChildrensOmaha.org/Virtual.