Children's Hospital & Medical Center Launches New In-Home Dialysis Service to Benefit Area Families Children's Hospital & Medical Center is dedicated to improving the life of every child, providing patient-centered care in convenient, child-friendly settings. Children's pediatric dialysis program has obtained additional Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) accreditation to perform home peritoneal dialysis. This new service trains parents on best practices and allows children to undergo dialysis treatments overnight in the comfort of their own homes. With this new service and accreditation, children in need of dialysis services in the Omaha metro area and across the region will no longer need to rely solely on adult facilities for care. Children's is the only pediatric dialysis facility in the state to offer a full suite of dialysis services including inpatient, outpatient and home services.