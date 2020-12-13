Children's Hospital & Medical Center, University of Nebraska Medical Center Name Chief of Pediatric Surgery Children's Specialty Physicians is pleased to announce that Abdalla Zarroug, M.D., has been named Chief of Pediatric Surgery at Children's Hospital & Medical Center and Professor and Chief, Division of Pediatric Surgery, in the Department of Surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). He will start on Feb. 1, 2021. Dr. Zarroug has 20 years of experience in providing high-quality, patient-focused pediatric surgical care. For 14 years, he was a pediatric surgeon and Associate Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics in the division of Pediatric Surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., where he remains an adjunct faculty member. Most recently, he developed and served as Division Chief of Pediatric and Thoracic Surgery at Sidra Medicine in Qatar. Dr. Zarroug completed his undergraduate degree at Brown University and received his medical degree from Cornell (Weill) University Medical College. He completed his General Surgery Residency and Research Fellowship (NIH-funded) at Mayo Clinic Rochester, Pediatric Surgery Fellowship at Emory University in Atlanta and Fetal Surgery Fellowship at University of California San Francisco. Dr. Zarroug is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, as well as board-certified in General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery by the American Board of Medical Specialties. "We are confident Dr. Zarroug's leadership and surgical experience are going to help us further enhance care for the patients we serve across the region, building upon the safe, high-quality care offered by the pediatric surgeons on our medical staff," says Christopher Maloney, M.D., Ph.D., Children's executive vice president, chief clinical officer and physician-in-chief. "We want to ensure the stability and quality of the surgical, academic and research programs developed over many years in conjunction with UNMC and our dedicated pediatric surgeons. Ultimately, it's about collaborating to grow and innovate to be as excellent as we can be for the children and families." "I am very excited to join Children's and UNMC, and look forward to working with such an amazing group of colleagues. It is an honor and privilege to serve this great community," says Abdalla Zarroug, M.D. A significant aspect of Dr. Zarroug's recruitment is his impressive track record in developing and embracing new technologies, procedures and education opportunities, as well as his focus on research. His clinical interests include minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and novel techniques; he has special expertise in MIS thoracic surgery, robotic surgery and adolescent bariatric surgery. Dr. Zarroug's experience aligns with Children's aim to enhance its already robust education and advocacy missions regarding surgical care. "We are delighted to announce that Dr. Abdalla Zarroug has agreed to assume the position of Professor and Chief of Division of Pediatric Surgery in the Department of Surgery at UNMC," says David W. Mercer, M.D., McLaughlin Professor and Chair, UNMC Department of Surgery. "He will bring with him a strong clinical portfolio, using innovative technical skills and clinical care strategies as they relate to minimally invasive surgery in children. Dr. Zarroug has an incredible collaborative leadership style to accompany his charismatic personality. He will clearly take our programs at UNMC and Children's to the next level in pediatric surgery with a multi-disciplinary approach that builds on the rich educational and clinical programs already established. I eagerly anticipate his arrival after the holidays and expect him to hit the ground running."