Children's Hospital & Medical Center Names Chanda Chac�n as New President & CEO Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Chanda Chac�n, MPH, FACHE, will serve as the pediatric health care leader's new President & Chief Executive Officer, beginning Sept. 8, 2020. The announcement concludes an extensive national search. Chac�n will be a member of the hospital's Board of Directors, and succeeds Rodrigo L�pez, who has served as interim President & CEO since July 2019. She joins Children's team at an exciting, pivotal time of growth, as its Hubbard Center for Childrena state-of-the-art pediatric specialty care facilityopens in 2021. Chac�n has devoted her career to pediatric health care, focused on ensuring patients receive safe, high quality, family-centered care, while strengthening organizations and growing programs of excellence. She comes to Children's from Arkansas Children's, where she has served as Executive Vice President and System Chief Operating Officer since 2016. In Arkansas, she has overseen the system operations of two hospital campuses, clinical services, human resources and support services. Prior to leading in Arkansas, she served as the President for Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, Houston's first community hospital designed exclusively for children. Chac�n spent 14 years at Texas Children's Hospitalone of the nation's top pediatric health care institutionsserving in progressive leadership roles, including ambulatory operations, Heart Center, Fetal Center, Women's Services and Pharmacy. "We are confident that Chanda has the strong leadership acumen, clinical experience and character needed to lead Children's into its next chapter and benefit the children and families of our region," says Diane Duren, chair of Children's Board of Directors and chair of the CEO search committee. "She has a well-established track record of dedicated service and commitment to the health of children and the health of entire communities, which perfectly aligns with Children's mission: To improve the life of every child." "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Children's highly skilled, respected team to continue to elevate pediatric care, advocacy, research and education in the region and beyond," says Chac�n. "As a passionate advocate for all children, I'm also thrilled to be leading the team as we open up the Hubbard Center for Childrena leading-edge jewel of a facility that will help ensure that the region's children and families have access to the most advanced, highest quality pediatric specialty care for decades to come." Chac�n earned undergraduate degrees in Biology and Spanish from Vanderbilt University and a Master's Degree in Public Health Management from Yale University. She is a Fellow in the American College of Health Care Executives. She has also volunteered as a court-appointed Child Advocate serving children in custody. Chac�n will relocate to Omaha with her husband, Carlo, in August
