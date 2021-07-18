Children's Hospital & Medical Center Awards Preventing Childhood Obesity Grants to Community Partners Children's Hospital & Medical Center has named 10 regional non-profit organizations as Preventing Childhood Obesity (PCO) Community Grant winners for 2021-2022. Each organization receives $25,000 to support new or existing programs that focus on childhood obesity prevention and improving the health of children and teens. Focused on supporting health equity, selected programs reach at-risk children from low-income, racial or ethnic minority groups or other marginalized populations. Children's is proud to partner with the following 2021-2022 grant recipients focused on nutrition, physical activity, health education and other obesity-prevention measures: CEDARS Youth Services Completely KIDS Educare Lincoln Girls Inc. Omaha Hastings Family YMCA Latino Center of the Midlands Lincoln Public Schools Nebraska Appleseed OneWorld Community Health Centers YMCA of Greater Omaha "Childhood obesity continues to be a top health concern for parents in Omaha and across Nebraska. We are honored to be able to provide these grants again this year," said Holly Dingman, director of Children's Center for the Child & Community. "These 10 grants will be instrumental in helping more than 23,000 kids across the region in 42 locations, which is a true demonstration of Children's leadership and commitment to the health of all community children." All grantees will also participate in a Learning Collaborative designed and hosted by Children's Center for the Child & Community and Gretchen Swanson Center for Nutrition.