 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
0 comments

Children's Hospital & Medical Center

  • 0

Children's Hospital & Medical Center Awards Preventing Childhood Obesity Grants to Community Partners Children's Hospital & Medical Center has named 10 regional non-profit organizations as Preventing Childhood Obesity (PCO) Community Grant winners for 2021-2022. Each organization receives $25,000 to support new or existing programs that focus on childhood obesity prevention and improving the health of children and teens. Focused on supporting health equity, selected programs reach at-risk children from low-income, racial or ethnic minority groups or other marginalized populations. Children's is proud to partner with the following 2021-2022 grant recipients focused on nutrition, physical activity, health education and other obesity-prevention measures: CEDARS Youth Services Completely KIDS Educare Lincoln Girls Inc. Omaha Hastings Family YMCA Latino Center of the Midlands Lincoln Public Schools Nebraska Appleseed OneWorld Community Health Centers YMCA of Greater Omaha "Childhood obesity continues to be a top health concern for parents in Omaha and across Nebraska. We are honored to be able to provide these grants again this year," said Holly Dingman, director of Children's Center for the Child & Community. "These 10 grants will be instrumental in helping more than 23,000 kids across the region in 42 locations, which is a true demonstration of Children's leadership and commitment to the health of all community children." All grantees will also participate in a Learning Collaborative designed and hosted by Children's Center for the Child & Community and Gretchen Swanson Center for Nutrition.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Need to save more money? Try these simple tips

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bailey Lauerman
Inside Business

Bailey Lauerman

BAILEY LAUERMAN ADDS LEADERSHIP POSITIONS AND HEADCOUNT AS A RESULT OF CONTINUED GROWTH Jessica Jarosh Megan Storm Aaron Jarosh Emily Mazurek …

Omaha National
Inside Business

Omaha National

Omaha National Insurance Company Announces Two New Hires, Promotion Jim Hempel David Bird Derrald Farnsworth-Livingston Omaha National Insuran…

Inside Business

OBI Creative

Talent, Research and Excellence Net OBI Creative Local, National Awards Despite economic uncertainty during the pandemic, marketing and advert…

Obi Creative
Inside Business

Obi Creative

Omaha Ad Agency Continues To Add New Jobs To Support Agency and Client Growth During the pandemic and in response to the economic recovery, st…

Nebraska Public Media
Inside Business

Nebraska Public Media

Nebraska Public Media Earns Public Media Journalists Association Awards Nebraska Public Media earned four first place Public Media Journalists…

McFarlin & Brokke PC
Inside Business

McFarlin & Brokke PC

McFarlin & Brokke PC Promotes Douglas D. Morris to Partner / Shareholder The CPA firm of McFarlin & Brokke, PC, has promoted Douglas D…

Inside Business

RUNZA

OMAHA AREA RUNZA� RESTAURANT LOCATIONS & EMPLOYEES EARN TOP HONORS Several Omaha area Runza� Restaurant locations and employees were recog…

Swanson Russell
Inside Business

Swanson Russell

Swanson Russell Promotes Six in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Jaylyn Armstrong Megan Bollish Mikayla Flanagan Emily Gauger Emily Hallstrom Lauren …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert