New Sculptures Bring Joy, Beauty to Children's Hospital & Medical Center Children's Hospital & Medical Center recently installed six new bronze sculptures along West Dodge Road outside the Hubbard Center for Children. The new sculptures added to the collection are an expansion of the iconic Imagine sculptures at 84th & Dodge, featuring children holding colorful umbrellas. Commissioned by local sculptor Matthew Placzek, the sculptures aid in fostering an environment of hope, healing, optimism and joy. As the children dance in the rain, may their joyful faces be a vibrant reminder that the health of children in our community matters. Through care, advocacy, research and education, Children's seeks to improve the life of every child.