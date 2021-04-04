Children's Hospital & Medical Center Names New Division Chief of Pediatric Rheumatology Ioannis Kalampokis, M.D., Ph.D., MPH Children's Hospital & Medical Center has named Ioannis Kalampokis M.D., Ph.D., MPH, as division chief of Pediatric Rheumatology. Dr. Kalampokis joins Children's from Children's Hospital of New Mexico, where he was an assistant professor of Pediatrics at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine. He received his medical degree from Charles University in Prague, Faculty of Medicine, Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic. He earned his master of Public Health (MPH) degree from State University of New York (SUNY) at Downstate, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and his Ph.D. in Immunology from Duke University in Durham, N.C. Dr. Kalampokis completed Pediatrics residencies at SUNY and Long Island College Hospital, both in Brooklyn, and a Pediatric Rheumatology fellowship at Duke University Medical Center. He is an associate professor and division chief in the Department of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine.
