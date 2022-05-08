Innovation to Improve the Life of Every Child: Children's Honored with Business Excellence Award Children's Hospital & Medical Center, the region's pediatric health care leader, is the proud recipient of a 2022 Business Excellence Award in Innovation from the Greater Omaha Chamber. Innovation is one of the nonprofit organization's core values, impacting how its team carries out its mission to improve the lives of children. "Innovation impacts all aspects of our missionfrom care and advocacy to research and education," says Chanda Chac�n, MPH, FACHE, Children's President & CEO. "It's also a key ingredient in our People First culture, as we encourage team members to bring new ideas, creative solutions and their whole selves to the life-changing work we do. We're grateful to the Greater Omaha Chamber for recognizing this as an important part of who we are and what we do." Children's is accelerating efforts to become one of the nation's leaders and innovators in pediatric health care. Its new Hubbard Center for Children, a critical care and surgical facility, offers some of the most innovative equipment in its state-of-the-art surgical suitesfrom instruments that assist with minimally invasive techniques to surgical robots. Meanwhile, Children's Cardiac Care Unit utilizes a new care model to improve patient outcomes and experiences, with one highly skilled, specialized team on one floor, providing the full range of high-quality cardiac care from admission to discharge. The Dr. C.C. and Mabel L. Criss Heart Center's Heart Catheterization Lab is the first-of-its kind for children in the world. Innovation is also what helped Children's rise to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect the health of children. Children's was on the leading edge of research to ensure a safe, effective vaccine for children, serving as the local clinical research site for the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials. "This award reflects the excellence and dedication of our team, and we are excited to see how our people leverage innovation in the years to come to continue to make life better for children," says Jerry Vuchak, Children's Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, who oversees strategy and innovation.