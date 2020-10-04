 Skip to main content
Children's Charity Golf Classic Raises a Record $137,500 The 30th Annual Children's Charity Classic, held Sept. 28 at Omaha Country Club, raised a record-breaking $137,500 for Children's Hospital & Medical Center. Funds raised will support the Hubbard Center for Children, an expansion project that will make high-quality care available to thousands more children in Omaha and across the five-state region. Children's Charity Classic, presented by HDR and Kiewit, drew 108 golfers to the sold-out event. Participants enjoyed beautiful weather, pre-assigned tee times, box lunches courtesy of The Heider Family Foundation and a cocktail reception sponsored by Northwestern Mutual. "With so many fundraising events canceled this year, we are pleased that Children's Charity Classic could continue with some adjustments for everyone's safety," said Beth Greiner, Chief Development Officer and Executive Director, Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation. "For 30 years, our supporters have demonstrated their commitment to Children's mission of improving the life of every child, and we are so grateful for their overwhelming generosity in 2020." Through the efforts of Children's Charity Classic and friends, this event has raised more than $1.5 million to date for Children's.

