Children's Hospital & Medical Center Awarded Environmental Excellence Award Children's Hospital & Medical Center recently received an Environmental Excellence Award recognizing the success of its sustainability programs. The Practice Greenhealth Environmental Excellence Award recognizes health care facilities across the country that continuously improve upon programs to address sustainable operations, reduce and recycle waste, lower energy and water use and source more sustainable products. Children's recognizes the intrinsic link between environment, climate and health. Children's is proud to lead by example as a health care facility that has strengthened its commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental footprint, while facing unique challenges in the past year.