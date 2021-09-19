Children's Hospital & Medical Center Welcomes New Pediatric Specialists Children's Hospital & Medical Center, the region's pediatric health care leader, is pleased to announce the following pediatric specialists have joined its medical staff. In doing so, they have joined in Children's mission to improve the life of every child. Nicole Harter, M.D. ,joined Children's Specialty Physicians as Division Chief of Pediatric Dermatology. Dr. Harter received her medical degree from the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Tucson. She completed her internship in Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, her Dermatology residency at Los Angeles County and Keck School of Medicine of USC in Los Angeles and her fellowship in Pediatric Dermatology at Northwestern Medical Center and Lurie Children's Hospital. She is an associate professor and chief, UNMC Division of Pediatric Dermatology in the Department of Dermatology. Afshin Salehi, M.D., M.S., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Neurosurgery.Dr. Salehi received his medical degree from the University of California, San Diego, where he also received his Master of Science degree. He completed his Neurological Surgery residency at Washington University in St. Louis and his Pediatric Neurosurgery fellowship at Saint Louis Children's Hospital. He is an assistant professor, UNMC Division of Pediatric Surgery in the Department of Neurosurgery. Amanda Uber, D.O.,joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Nephrology.Dr. Uber received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree at Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine, Midwestern University in Glendale, Ariz. She completed her Pediatrics residency at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., where she also completed her fellowship in Pediatric Nephrology. She is an assistant professor, UNMC Division of Pediatric Nephrology in the Department of Pediatrics. Anja Zann, M.D. , joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Urology. Dr. Zann received her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She completed her Urology residency at the University of Florida in Gainesville and completed a Pediatric Urology residency at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Dr. Zann is an assistant professor, UNMC Division of Pediatric Urology in the Department of Surgery.
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Omaha Bank Continues To Add To Team to Support Growth
Boys Town National Research Hospital Announces New Physician Caitlin Gillespie, D.O., joined Boys Town Pediatrics at the Pacific Street Clinic…
Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company announces new agent Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company welcomes Christian Jensen as an Associat…
Mueller and Robak Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 Mueller Robak LLC is proud to announce that firm members William J. Mueller a…
- Updated
Security National Bank Realigns For Future Growth
- Updated
Kate Sylvia-Root Joins Security National Bank Business Banking Team Security National Bank proudly announces that Kate Sylvia-Root has joined …
Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Pediatric Surgeons Bring Advanced Techniques and Surgical Expertise to the Region Children's Pediat…
- Updated
First State Bank, Omaha/Ralston www.1st.bank Osbaldo Sanchez Jonathan Culliver Randall Crutcher Osbaldo Sanchez - Oz joins First State Bank wi…
WoodmenLife Kelly Liberty, Vice President, Jen Hough, Director, Strategic Initiatives Agile, Business Process WoodmenLife has appointed Kelly …
CFO Systems CFO Systems has added Tim Engler, Sara Haecke, & Jay Hill to its nationwide team of more than 60 professionals focused on help…