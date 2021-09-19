Children's Hospital & Medical Center Welcomes New Pediatric Specialists Children's Hospital & Medical Center, the region's pediatric health care leader, is pleased to announce the following pediatric specialists have joined its medical staff. In doing so, they have joined in Children's mission to improve the life of every child. Nicole Harter, M.D. ,joined Children's Specialty Physicians as Division Chief of Pediatric Dermatology. Dr. Harter received her medical degree from the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Tucson. She completed her internship in Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, her Dermatology residency at Los Angeles County and Keck School of Medicine of USC in Los Angeles and her fellowship in Pediatric Dermatology at Northwestern Medical Center and Lurie Children's Hospital. She is an associate professor and chief, UNMC Division of Pediatric Dermatology in the Department of Dermatology. Afshin Salehi, M.D., M.S., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Neurosurgery.Dr. Salehi received his medical degree from the University of California, San Diego, where he also received his Master of Science degree. He completed his Neurological Surgery residency at Washington University in St. Louis and his Pediatric Neurosurgery fellowship at Saint Louis Children's Hospital. He is an assistant professor, UNMC Division of Pediatric Surgery in the Department of Neurosurgery. Amanda Uber, D.O.,joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Nephrology.Dr. Uber received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree at Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine, Midwestern University in Glendale, Ariz. She completed her Pediatrics residency at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., where she also completed her fellowship in Pediatric Nephrology. She is an assistant professor, UNMC Division of Pediatric Nephrology in the Department of Pediatrics. Anja Zann, M.D. , joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Urology. Dr. Zann received her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She completed her Urology residency at the University of Florida in Gainesville and completed a Pediatric Urology residency at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Dr. Zann is an assistant professor, UNMC Division of Pediatric Urology in the Department of Surgery.