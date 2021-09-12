Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Pediatric Surgeons Bring Advanced Techniques and Surgical Expertise to the Region Children's Pediatric General Surgeons Patrick Thomas, M.D., Abdalla Zarroug, M.D., Angela Hanna, M.D. Children's Hospital & Medical Center's new Hubbard Center for Children offers expanded, state-of-the-art operating suites designed with children in mind. It equips our pediatric general surgery team with leading-edge technology and the space to deliver the very best surgical outcomes for children. Children's trio of pediatric general surgeons, Abdalla Zarroug, M.D., Angela Hanna, M.D., and Patrick Thomas, M.D., have more than 50 years combined experience in pediatric general surgery. Abdalla Zarroug, M.D., graduated from Cornell (Weill) University Medical College in New York, N.Y. and completed his General Surgery residency and NIH-funded research fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. He completed his Pediatric Surgery fellowship at Emory University in Atlanta and his Fetal Surgery fellowship at UCSF in San Francisco, Calif. For 14 years, he was a pediatric surgeon and associate professor of surgery and pediatrics in the Division of Pediatric Surgery at Mayo. Dr. Zarroug is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and he is board-certified in General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Beyond that, Dr. Zarroug has an impressive track record in developing and embracing new technologies, procedures and education opportunities. He has special expertise in minimally invasive thoracic surgery, robotic surgery and adolescent bariatric surgery. Angela Hanna, M.D,. graduated from the University of Utah School of Medicine and completed her General Surgery residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. She completed her Pediatric Surgery fellowship at the Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York at North Shore LIJ in New Hyde Park, N.Y., and her Critical Care fellowship at Nationwide Children's/The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Dr. Hanna was an attending surgeon and the Assistant Trauma Director at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, and more recently was an attending surgeon at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle, Wash. Dr. Hanna is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and she is triple board-certified in General Surgery, Surgical Critical Care and Pediatric Surgery by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Dr. Hanna has special expertise in minimally invasive surgery, adolescent breast disease, colorectal surgery, international surgery and surgical education. Patrick Thomas, M.D., graduated from the School of Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C., where he also completed his General Surgery training. He completed his Pediatric Surgery fellowship at Texas Children's Hospital at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Dr. Thomas attained a Master of Management in Clinical Informatics degree from Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C., in 2021. For 13 years, he worked in the Division of Pediatric Surgery at Cook Children's in Fort Worth, Texas where he cultivated, led and participated in various multidisciplinary teams that improved patient safety. Nationally, he has served as the chair of the EPIC Pediatric General Surgery National Steering Board charged with creating gold standard surgical protocols and workflows to optimize the care of children on a global scale. Dr. Thomas is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and is board-certified in General and Pediatric Surgery. Dr. Thomas is a digital health technology strategist who embraces the development and deployment of digital therapeutics, artificial intelligence integration in pediatric health care and designing systems to support patient centered-care. Children's surgical team performs a wide range of surgeries and treats many types of conditions. To learn more about our team's pediatric surgical expertise, visit ChildrensOmaha.org/Surgery.