Children's Hospital & Medical Center Welcomes New Leaders to Advance Child Health, Innovation Ryan Cameron Bob Davidson Laurie Willburn Children's Hospital & Medical Center, the region's pediatric health leader, announces the addition of three vice presidents to its leadership team. The trio reflects Children's reputation for attracting top talent, as well as the organization's People First culture, which honors the role of individual team members in advancing its mission. "These new leaders signal our continuing commitment to innovation in serving the children of this region," said Chanda Chac�n, Children's President and CEO. "We're excited to see their impact as they join our team of talented, dedicated professionals." Ryan Cameron, Ed.D., has joined Children's as Vice President, Technology and Innovation and will lead initiatives in digital transformation and technology adoption. He was previously the Vice President, Strategy and Innovation at Ivy.ai in Boulder, Colo. He holds a doctorate in leadership, educational and community organizations from the American College of Education, a master's degree in information systems from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor's degree in radio and television management from Southern Illinois University. Bob Davidson has joined Children's as Vice President, Marketing and Communications, with three decades of experience in the healthcare industry, including 17 years in pediatric hospitals. He comes to Children's from SSM Health in St. Louis, where he served as Vice President, Marketing and Communications, and most recently as System Vice President, Marketing Operations. He holds a master's degree in media communications from Webster University in St. Louis, Mo., and a bachelor's degree in print journalism from Harding University in Searcy, Ark. Laurie Willburn has joined Children's as Vice President, Total Rewards and People Strategies. An experienced healthcare human resources professional, she previously served as Director of Total Rewards and HR Operations at Nebraska Medicine. She holds a master's degree in human resources management and personnel administration from Bellevue University in Bellevue, Neb. and a bachelor's degree in human services counseling from Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb.