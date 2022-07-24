Children's Hospital & Medical Center Recognizes Two Pioneers of Excellence in Pediatric Health Care Kim Duncan, M.D. Paul Esposito, M.D. Children's Hospital & Medical Center is recognizing the retirements of Kim Duncan, M.D., and Paul Esposito, M.D., two pediatric surgeons who advanced pediatric medicine and improved the lives of thousands of children through their compassionate, expert care. Congenital heart surgeon Kim Duncan, M.D., was instrumental in establishing Children's Congenital Heart Surgery program to treat children needing cardiac surgical care. In 29 years at Children's, Dr. Duncan operated on more than 5,500 children and young adults and mentored many cardiothoracic (CT) surgeons and CT surgery fellows. In addition to serving as chief of CT surgery at Children's, Dr. Duncan also served in this role at Nebraska Medicine, where he re-introduced the heart failure and heart transplant program, subsequently developing these programs at Children's. His leadership and emphasis on teamwork are evident in the many CT surgeons he trained and in his compassion for children with congenital heart disease and their families. Paul Esposito, M.D., built Children's Pediatric Orthopedics program into a national and international leader in Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) care. In his 35 years at Children's, Dr. Esposito developed a multidisciplinary team to treat children with extremity deformities, congenital disorders and cerebral palsy, as well as bone disorders such as OI, also known as brittle bone disease. Dr. Esposito trained surgeons and treated patients from around the world with minimally invasive surgery to improve the lives of individuals with OI. During his tenure at Children's, Dr. Esposito served as chief of Pediatric Orthopedics, physician liaison and, most recently, as surgeon-in-chief. He trained hundreds of nurses, medical students and orthopedic surgery residents. Children's is grateful for the significant contributions of these two surgeons and for their dedication to improving the lives of children and ensuring a strong future of exceptional pediatric care.
