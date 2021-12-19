Children's Hospital & Medical Center President & CEO Chanda Chac�n Appointed to American Hospital Association Committee Children's Hospital & Medical Center President & CEO Chanda Chac�n has been appointed to the Committee on Maternal and Child Health of the American Hospital Association (AHA) for a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2022. The Committee on Maternal and Child Health (MCH) plays an important role of actively advising the AHA on advocacy positions, public policy issues and MCH member service strategies. Committee members represent health care leadership from some of the country's leading women's and children's health care organizations and systems.
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
