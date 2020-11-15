 Skip to main content
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
Children's Hospital & Medical Center

Children's Hospital & Medical Center Opens Epilepsy Monitoring Unit Children's Hospital & Medical Center has opened a dedicated Epilepsy Monitoring Unit in order to actively monitor and treat patients experiencing potential seizures, providing more efficient, streamlined and specialized care for families. The new inpatient unit has been outfitted with the latest equipment for providing video EEG tests, including ceiling cameras, wireless monitoring equipment and seizure alarm notifications. Cameras have also been installed in the floor's playroom, allowing young patients to move freely throughout the unit and utilize the playroom without interruption of their exam. Children's Epilepsy Monitoring Unit expands our capacity to care for patients requiring specialized monitoring throughout their stay. This unit lays the foundation for the growth of Children's pediatric neurosciences program and further expands the gold standard of care that is offered to the children of our community.This is only the beginning; future expansion will double the new unit's size, allowing Children's to continue improving the life of every child.

