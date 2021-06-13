 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
0 comments

Children's Hospital & Medical Center

  • 0

Child Health Research Institute Begins Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Trial in Children Under 12 Physician-scientists in Omaha kicked off pediatric clinical trials locally at Children's Hospital & Medical Center Monday, June 7, leading the way for research to ensure a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 11 years old. The research is being led by the Child Health Research Institute (CHRI), a pediatric research partnership between Children's Hospital & Medical Center and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), whose mission is to improve the health of children through innovative research, collaborative discovery, community engagement and advocacy. First doses were administered to volunteer participants for the pediatric study, sponsored by Pfizer, in an effort to evaluate the vaccine's safety and efficacy in healthy children ages 6 months to 11 years old. Kari Simonsen, M.D., MBA, pediatrician-in-chief at Children's and chair of the UNMC Department of Pediatrics, serves as the trial's primary investigator. This global study will involve around 4,600 pediatric participants. Locally, the Omaha site will enroll 50 children. "CHRI is excited to support this vaccine study conducted by our highlyskilled investigators at our sponsoring institutions, Children's and UNMC. Bringing world-class research to the children of Omaha and Nebraska is core to our mission, and we are proud to be a part of ensuring that children have safe and effective access to a COVID-19 vaccine in a timely manner," says Ann Anderson Berry, M.D., Ph.D., interim executive director of CHRI.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bezos Set to Fly in Blue Origin's First Manned Space Flight

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cobalt Credit Union
Inside Business

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union hires Bartos as new director of IT Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Bartos as the new di…

Tenaska
Inside Business

Tenaska

Vala To Oversee Tenaska's Engineering & Construction Team Tenaska, an Omaha-based energy company with expertise in natural gas and electri…

Bridges Trust
Inside Business

Bridges Trust

BRIDGES TRUST Nick Wilwerding Bridges Trust is pleased to announce the promotion ofNick Wilwerding to Executive Vice President of Bridges Trus…

Bruning Law Group, LLC
Inside Business

Bruning Law Group, LLC

Bruning Law Group Expands Legal Practice Bruning Law Group, LLC is growing its legal practice with the recent election of Blake E. Johnson as …

Cobalt Credit Union
Inside Business

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union hires in commercial lending and mortgage lending Cody Wragge Ana Deabreu Jideofor "Frank" Ezeuzoh Cobalt Credit Union is p…

Inside Business

CFO Systems

CFO Systems CFO Systems has added Mindy Sudo, Doug Murphy, Jeremy Fort, and Danny Faught to its nationwide team of 50-plus professionals focus…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert