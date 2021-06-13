Child Health Research Institute Begins Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Trial in Children Under 12 Physician-scientists in Omaha kicked off pediatric clinical trials locally at Children's Hospital & Medical Center Monday, June 7, leading the way for research to ensure a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 11 years old. The research is being led by the Child Health Research Institute (CHRI), a pediatric research partnership between Children's Hospital & Medical Center and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), whose mission is to improve the health of children through innovative research, collaborative discovery, community engagement and advocacy. First doses were administered to volunteer participants for the pediatric study, sponsored by Pfizer, in an effort to evaluate the vaccine's safety and efficacy in healthy children ages 6 months to 11 years old. Kari Simonsen, M.D., MBA, pediatrician-in-chief at Children's and chair of the UNMC Department of Pediatrics, serves as the trial's primary investigator. This global study will involve around 4,600 pediatric participants. Locally, the Omaha site will enroll 50 children. "CHRI is excited to support this vaccine study conducted by our highlyskilled investigators at our sponsoring institutions, Children's and UNMC. Bringing world-class research to the children of Omaha and Nebraska is core to our mission, and we are proud to be a part of ensuring that children have safe and effective access to a COVID-19 vaccine in a timely manner," says Ann Anderson Berry, M.D., Ph.D., interim executive director of CHRI.
