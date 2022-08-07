Children's Hospital & Medical Center Names Abdalla Zarroug, M.D., FACS, New Surgeon-in-Chief Children's Hospital & Medical Center is pleased to announce that Abdalla Zarroug, M.D., FACS, has been named surgeon-in-chief. Dr. Zarroug succeeds Paul Esposito, M.D., who served as surgeon-in-chief since January 2020 and retired this summer after 35 years with Children's. "Dr. Zarroug is well equipped to build upon the strong foundation for pediatric surgical services we have at Children's," said Chanda Chac�n, MPH, FACHE, Children's President and CEO. "Leadership determines outcomes, and I have the utmost confidence in the leadership strength of Dr. Zarroug to continue our journey of excellence." Dr. Zarroug joined Children's in 2021 as division chief of Pediatric Surgery and UNMC professor and chief, Division of Pediatric Surgery, Department of Surgery. He has more than 20 years of experience in providing high-quality surgical care. For 14 years, Dr. Zarroug was a pediatric surgeon and associate professor of Surgery and Pediatrics in the Pediatric Surgery division at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. "It is a privilege to be of service to the children of our region in this new role," Dr. Zarroug said. "My goal is to serve as a resource for all our surgeons, so they may excel in the care of our patients. Together, we can achieve our shared mission of improving the life of every child through innovation, collaboration, accountability, respect and excellence. I am humbled by the trust others have invested in me." "Dr. Zarroug's collaborative leadership style, decades of surgical experience and impressive track record of developing and embracing new technologies will be great assets in this role as he advocates for his surgical peers and initiatives while maintaining administrative oversight of surgical activities," said Christopher Maloney, M.D., Ph.D., Children's executive vice president, chief clinical officer and physician-in-chief. "I am confident he will continue to advance Children's commit-ment to surgical excellence."