Children's Hospital & Medical Center Named One of Nation's Best Children's Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report Children's Hospital & Medical Center has once again been ranked as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals for 2021-22, recognized in four pediatric specialties: Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and Urology. Children's is the only health care system in the region and in the state to receive this honor for pediatric specialty care. "This is great news for our patients, families and region; it means we're delivering excellent, high-quality care that is among the best in the country," says Chanda Chac�n, Children's President & CEO. "This elite recognition also affirms the expertise and excellence of our teams. We will continue to raise the bar on pediatric care, advocacy, research and education in our region; our children and families deserve our very best." The annual Best Children's Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 15th year, are designed to assist patients, their families and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions. For 2021-22, U.S. News ranked the top 50 centers in 10 pediatric specialties, factoring in objective data measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. Debuting this year, the Best Children's Hospitals rankings featured expanded offerings that include state rankings and multi-state regional rankings. "When choosing a hospital for a sick child, many parents want specialized expertise, convenience and caring medical professionals," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "The Best Children's Hospitals rankings have always highlighted hospitals that excel in specialized care. As the pandemic continues to affect travel, finding high-quality care close to home has never been more important."