 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
0 comments

Children's Hospital & Medical Center

  • 0
Children's Hospital & Medical Center

Children's Hospital & Medical Center Named One of Nation's Best Children's Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report Children's Hospital & Medical Center has once again been ranked as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals for 2021-22, recognized in four pediatric specialties: Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and Urology. Children's is the only health care system in the region and in the state to receive this honor for pediatric specialty care. "This is great news for our patients, families and region; it means we're delivering excellent, high-quality care that is among the best in the country," says Chanda Chac�n, Children's President & CEO. "This elite recognition also affirms the expertise and excellence of our teams. We will continue to raise the bar on pediatric care, advocacy, research and education in our region; our children and families deserve our very best." The annual Best Children's Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 15th year, are designed to assist patients, their families and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions. For 2021-22, U.S. News ranked the top 50 centers in 10 pediatric specialties, factoring in objective data measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. Debuting this year, the Best Children's Hospitals rankings featured expanded offerings that include state rankings and multi-state regional rankings. "When choosing a hospital for a sick child, many parents want specialized expertise, convenience and caring medical professionals," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "The Best Children's Hospitals rankings have always highlighted hospitals that excel in specialized care. As the pandemic continues to affect travel, finding high-quality care close to home has never been more important."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 21: What child tax credits mean for your family

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Security National Bank
Inside Business

Security National Bank

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK PROMOTES JESSICA WALTERS TO PRIVATE BANKING Security National Bank is pleased to announce that Jessica Walters has been…

Nebraska Medicine
Inside Business

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine Ada Wilson, JD, joined Nebraska Medicine Monday, June 7 as the first ever vice president - chief inclusion and diversity off…

Mosaic
Inside Business

Mosaic

MOSAIC PROMOTES HEATHER GUNN TO SVP OF STRATEGIC INITIATIVES Mosaic, a nonprofit based in Omaha serving people with intellectual and developme…

Koley Jessen
Inside Business

Koley Jessen

19 Law Students Join Koley Jessen for Summer Program Koley Jessen is pleased to welcome 19 talented law school students, representing 10 diffe…

Cobalt Credit Union
Inside Business

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union hires Bartos as new director of IT Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Bartos as the new di…

Baird Holm LLP
Inside Business

Baird Holm LLP

Baird Holm LLP Announces New Managing Partner Christopher R. Hedican Baird Holm LLP is pleased to announce that Christopher R. Hedican has bee…

Bridges Trust
Inside Business

Bridges Trust

BRIDGES TRUST Nick Wilwerding Bridges Trust is pleased to announce the promotion ofNick Wilwerding to Executive Vice President of Bridges Trus…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert